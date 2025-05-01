Multiple Choice
What factor is most important in keeping the lungs from collapsing?
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What factor is most important in keeping the lungs from collapsing?
Individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) have degraded elastin protein, causing their lungs to have less recoil. How would this affect intrapleural pressure and why?
True or false: if false choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In healthy lungs, the intrapulmonary pressure is always lower than the intrapleural pressure.
Pleural effusion is a condition where fluid accumulates in the pleural cavity. Which pressure or pressures would you expect to be most directly impacted by this fluid accumulation?