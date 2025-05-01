Multiple Choice
Individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) have degraded elastin protein, causing their lungs to have less recoil. How would this affect intrapleural pressure and why?
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Individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) have degraded elastin protein, causing their lungs to have less recoil. How would this affect intrapleural pressure and why?
True or false: if false choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In healthy lungs, the intrapulmonary pressure is always lower than the intrapleural pressure.