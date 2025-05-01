Multiple Choice
Spatial discrimination is the ability to distinguish between and precisely identify two or more stimuli. In terms of touch, which of these body parts do you think would have the lowest degree of spatial discrimination?
5
views
Spatial discrimination is the ability to distinguish between and precisely identify two or more stimuli. In terms of touch, which of these body parts do you think would have the lowest degree of spatial discrimination?
How does the strength of a sensory stimulus affect the generator potential in sensory receptors?