Multiple Choice
Spatial discrimination is the ability to distinguish between and precisely identify two or more stimuli. In terms of touch, which of these body parts do you think would have the lowest degree of spatial discrimination?
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Stronger stimuli result in smaller generator potentials.
The strength of a stimulus is correlated with the strength of the receptor potential.
Stronger stimuli result in larger generator potentials.
Generator potentials are not influenced by stimulus strength, just by the presence of a stimulus.