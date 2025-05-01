Multiple Choice
How does MyPlate accommodate differences in cultural food choices?
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How does MyPlate accommodate differences in cultural food choices?
Which of the following could be considered a strength of the MyPlate recommendations.
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans how much sodium should Americans consume?
Which statement is true?
According to MyPlate, what should make up about half of your "plate"?
Decide whether the recommendation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans below is stated correctly. If stated incorrectly choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Recommendation: Focus on meeting food group needs with Calorie dense foods and beverages and stay within nutrient limits.