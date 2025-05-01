Multiple Choice
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans how much sodium should Americans consume?
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According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans how much sodium should Americans consume?
Decide whether the recommendation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans below is stated correctly. If stated incorrectly choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Recommendation: Focus on meeting food group needs with Calorie dense foods and beverages and stay within nutrient limits.
Which of the following could be considered a strength of the MyPlate recommendations.