Multiple Choice
Which of the following phenotypes is an example of polygenic inheritance?
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Which of the following phenotypes is an example of polygenic inheritance?
A phenotype is controlled by gene A and gene B. Gene B controls the expression of gene A. This is an example of _____.
A pleiotropic genetic disorder typically has what characteristics?
Hydrangea plants of the same genotype are planted in a large flower garden. Some of the plants produce blue flowers and others pink flowers. This can be best explained by which of the following?