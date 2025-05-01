Multiple Choice
Which of the following phenotypes is an example of polygenic inheritance?
3
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A single gene is mutated resulting in the change of one phenotypic trait.
A single gene is mutated resulting in the change of many phenotypic traits.
Many genes are mutated resulting in the change of one phenotypic trait.
Many genes are mutated resulting in the change of many phenotypic traits.
Hydrangea plants of the same genotype are planted in a large flower garden. Some of the plants produce blue flowers and others pink flowers. This can be best explained by which of the following?