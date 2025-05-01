Multiple Choice
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:
6
views
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:
How many electrons does an Oxygen atom need to fulfill the octet rule by filling its valence shell?
A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?
A proton ___________:
How many valence electrons does an atom with five total electrons have?
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?