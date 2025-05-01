Human Biology
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Master Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
A proton ___________:
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?
A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?
How many electrons does an Oxygen atom need to fulfill the octet rule by filling its valence shell?