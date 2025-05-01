Multiple Choice
How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14? Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:
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How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14? Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:
What is TRUE about carbon-13 and carbon-14?
The isotope Carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,730 years. How many years must pass for a sample of Carbon-14 to break down to ¼ of its original amount?
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. Nitrogen-15 has a greater mass number than nitrogen-14 because the atomic nucleus of nitrogen-15 contains ________.