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Master Radioactive Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
What is TRUE about carbon-13 and carbon-14?
How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14? Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. Nitrogen-15 has a greater mass number than nitrogen-14 because the atomic nucleus of nitrogen-15 contains ________.