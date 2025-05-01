Multiple Choice
Why is a DNA polymerase from a thermophilic bacterium used in PCR?
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Why is a DNA polymerase from a thermophilic bacterium used in PCR?
Which of the following correctly lists the steps in order for one cycle of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)?
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the
number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?
If you start with one double-stranded DNA molecule and you perform SIX cycles of PCR, how many double
stranded copies of the DNA will you have?