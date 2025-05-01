Multiple Choice
Why is a DNA polymerase from a thermophilic bacterium used in PCR?
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Denature DNA; Add DNA polymerase; Anneal primers; Add dNTPs; Extend primers.
Anneal primers; Denature DNA; Extend primers.
Extend primers; Anneal primers; Denature DNA.
Denature DNA; Anneal primers; Extend primers utilizing a thermostable DNA polymerase.
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the
number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?