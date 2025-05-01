Multiple Choice
According to the following food web:
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According to the following food web:
Which of the following terms encompasses all the others?
Imagine the ecosystem of your local park has gone through a harsh winter, and the total energy contained within the ecosystem is relatively low. To increase the total amount of energy entering the ecosystem, which of the following types of organism could you introduce into the park?
Decomposers are unique in that they:
According to the following food web diagram: