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Multiple Choice
Imagine the ecosystem of your local park has gone through a harsh winter, and the total energy contained within the ecosystem is relatively low. To increase the total amount of energy entering the ecosystem, which of the following types of organism could you introduce into the park?
A
Primary producers (autotrophs).
B
Primary consumers.
C
Consumers (heterotrophs).
D
Decomposers.
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