Multiple Choice
Distinguish between the endocrine system and the nervous system.
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Distinguish between the endocrine system and the nervous system.
Which organ systems directly allow waste materials to be passed out of the body?
Which system is the least responsible for keeping you alive on a day-to-day basis?
Of all your systems, the integumentary, respiratory, and digestive most regularly experience infection from microorganisms. Which answer best describes why that may be the case?
Which two systems allow materials to move from one region of the body to another?
The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?