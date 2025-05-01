Multiple Choice
The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?
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The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?
Which two systems allow materials to move from one region of the body to another?
Which organ systems directly allow waste materials to be passed out of the body?