Multiple Choice
Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?
A) Tissue B) Organ C) Molecule D) Cell E) Organism
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Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?
A) Tissue B) Organ C) Molecule D) Cell E) Organism
During a cancer screening a doctor may choose to screen using histological or cytological methods. Cytological methods are often less invasive than histological methods. Why do you think this may be?
Which statement about the levels of organization in anatomy and physiology is most correct.