Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?
A) Tissue B) Organ C) Molecule D) Cell E) Organism
To understand any other level, you must be an expert in atoms & molecules because they are the most basic.
The molecular and organ system levels are most closely related.
Changes to anatomy or physiology at one level are likely to affect function at many other levels.
People who study whole organ systems are unlikely to need to understand the behavior of atoms.
Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?
A) Tissue B) Organ C) Molecule D) Cell E) Organism