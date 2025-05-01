Multiple Choice
Which of the following areas of the body has the highest concentration of capillary beds?
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Which of the following areas of the body has the highest concentration of capillary beds?
Which of the following correctly describes the flow of blood through a mesenteric capillary bed when the precapillary sphincters are constricted?
Which of the following best describes the microcirculatory flow of blood (microcirculation)?
Which structure regulates blood flow distribution in mesenteric capillary beds & diverts blood from one area to another based on local metabolic needs?
Which scenario results in constriction of arterioles & precapillary sphincters in mesenteric capillary beds?
Which type of capillary is characterized by a discontinuous basement membrane, allowing for the easy passage of larger molecules and cells?