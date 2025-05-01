Multiple Choice
Which type of capillary is characterized by a discontinuous basement membrane, allowing for the easy passage of larger molecules and cells?
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Precapillary sphincters.
Arteriole valves.
Capillary gates.
Venous pumps.
Which type of capillary is characterized by a discontinuous basement membrane, allowing for the easy passage of larger molecules and cells?
Which of the following areas of the body has the highest concentration of capillary beds?
Which of the following best describes the microcirculatory flow of blood (microcirculation)?
Which scenario results in constriction of arterioles & precapillary sphincters in mesenteric capillary beds?