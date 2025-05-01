Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?
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Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?
White blood cells are referred to as _________.
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
In type I allergic reactions, antibodies are produced and bind to:
Which of the following is a phagocytic cell found in the human body?
Two immune cells have very similar functions. Both immune cells release histamine and induce inflammation. However, _________ cells reside in specific tissues, while _________ cells travel through the blood stream.
Granulocytes: