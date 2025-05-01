Multiple Choice
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
4
views
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
Two immune cells have very similar functions. Both immune cells release histamine and induce inflammation. However, _________ cells reside in specific tissues, while _________ cells travel through the blood stream.