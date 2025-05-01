Multiple Choice
Lysozyme is effective at destroying bacteria pathogens because it does what?
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Lysozyme is effective at destroying bacteria pathogens because it does what?
What property of antimicrobial peptide allows them to disrupt bacterial cell surfaces?
Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?
The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.
All of the following are chemical defenses against microbial infection except which of these answers?