Multiple Choice
The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.
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Waterproofs skin.
Disrupts the bacterial cell membrane.
Hydrolyzes peptidoglycan cell walls.
Propels the cilia of the gastrointestinal tract.
The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.
Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?
All of the following are chemical defenses against microbial infection except which of these answers?