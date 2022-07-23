Understanding graphs is essential in various fields, especially in economics. A two-variable graph typically consists of two axes: the horizontal axis, known as the x-axis, and the vertical axis, referred to as the y-axis. In economics, it is conventional to label the y-axis as price and the x-axis as quantity.

To effectively plot points on a graph, one must first identify the values associated with each axis. For instance, if you have a demand schedule that lists prices and corresponding quantities, you can represent these relationships visually. Each pair of numbers from the demand schedule corresponds to a point on the graph, where the first number represents the price (y-axis) and the second number represents the quantity (x-axis).

To plot a point, locate the price on the y-axis and the quantity on the x-axis. For example, if you have a price of 6 and a quantity of 1, you would find 6 on the y-axis and then move horizontally to the right until you reach the quantity of 1 on the x-axis. The intersection of these two points is where you plot the point on the graph.

Continuing with this method, you can plot additional points. For instance, a price of 5 and a quantity of 2 would be plotted by finding 5 on the y-axis and 2 on the x-axis, marking the intersection as point B. Similarly, you can plot points C, D, and E by following the same procedure for their respective price and quantity values.

By practicing this plotting technique, you will become more comfortable with interpreting and creating graphs, which are vital tools for visualizing economic data and understanding market dynamics.