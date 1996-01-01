Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Income and Consumption

The Consumption Function

Consumption Function (Consumption Schedule)

Marginal Propensity to Consume and Save

1 = MPC + MPS

Equation of the Consumption Function

5
Problem

Calculate the Marginal Propensity to Consume and the Marginal Propensity to Save using the following table: 

6
Problem

If the Keynesian consumption function is C = 10 + 0.8 Yd then, if disposable income is $1000, what is amount of total consumption?

7
Problem

If the Keynesian consumption function is C = 10 + 0.8 Yd then, when disposable income is $1000, what is the marginal propensity to consume?

8
Problem

An increase in the marginal propensity to consume will:

