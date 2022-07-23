Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift analyzes what happens when supply and demand move at the same time on the same graph. The key idea is that when both curves shift, one equilibrium result is usually ambiguous: either equilibrium price or equilibrium quantity cannot be known for sure. A reliable way to see this is to draw both shifts as evenly as possible so the new curves create a square-like shape, then compare the old and new intersections.

If supply and demand shift in the same direction, quantity is determined and price is ambiguous. When both shift left, equilibrium quantity falls; when both shift right, equilibrium quantity rises. If supply and demand shift in opposite directions, price is determined and quantity is ambiguous. Supply left with demand right raises equilibrium price, while supply right with demand left lowers equilibrium price.

This topic also ties double shifts to common causes of curve movement, including input prices, technology, subsidies, the number of buyers, income for inferior goods, and the prices of substitutes and complements. If two forces act on only one curve in opposite directions, the final effect may be impossible to determine.