- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
- 2. Introductory Economic Models
- 3. Supply and Demand
- Introduction to Supply and Demand
- The Basics of Demand
- Individual Demand and Market Demand
- Shifting Demand
- The Basics of Supply
- Individual Supply and Market Supply
- Shifting Supply
- Big Daddy Shift Summary
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
- 4. Elasticity
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand
- Total Revenue Test
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve
- Income Elasticity of Demand
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand
- Price Elasticity of Supply
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph
- Elasticity Summary
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas
- 6. Introduction to Taxes
- 7. Externalities
- 8. The Types of Goods
- 9. International Trade
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- Calculating GDP
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP
- Shortcomings of GDP
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation
- Labor Force and Unemployment
- Types of Unemployment
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages
- Unemployment Trends
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation
- Nominal Income and Real Income
- Who is Affected by Inflation?
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth
- 14. The Financial System
- 15. Income and Consumption
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis
- 18. The Monetary System
- 19. Monetary Policy
- 20. Fiscal Policy
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy
- 22. Balance of Payments
- 23. Exchange Rates
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
- 26. Special Topics
8. The Types of Goods
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity
Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
If the benefit of a public good does not exceed its cost:
- Multiple Choice
To find the benefit of an additional unit of a public good, we sum the individual demand curves:
- Multiple Choice
Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:The marginal benefit from renting the third movie is:
- Multiple Choice
Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:If each movie rental costs $6, how many movies should they rent?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a possible solution to the tragedy of the commons?