Microbiology
Protein synthesis is a process that requires significant amounts of energy. How do cells manage this process to save energy?
Cells manage protein synthesis through osmosis, which controls the flow of water in and out.
Cells control protein synthesis via gene regulation, determining when and how much protein a gene produces.
Cells regulate protein synthesis by increasing the amount of ATP produced.
Protein synthesis is unregulated; it occurs continuously, regardless of energy levels.