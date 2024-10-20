A group of scientists is investigating the molecular basis of heredity in fungi. They use a fungal virus and conduct an experiment similar to the Hershey-Chase experiment. They label the DNA of the virus with a radioactive isotope of phosphorus (32P) and the capsid with a radioactive isotope of sulfur (35S). After the virus infects the fungal cells, where should they expect to find the 32P if DNA is the hereditary material?