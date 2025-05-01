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11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
11. Controlling Microbial Growth

Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth: Videos & Practice Problems

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Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth Practice Problems

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Log Reduction Calculator

Calculate log reduction, percent reduction, survivors, final count, and D-value