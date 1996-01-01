Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

11. Controlling Microbial Growth

Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth

Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth

Dry Heat

Moist Heat

Moist Heat:Pasteurization

Pasteurization is what type of microbial control method?

Low Temperatures

Desiccation

How does desiccation control microbial growth?

Lyophilization

Filtration

High Pressure Processing

Irradiation

This method of physical microbial control combines the removal of all moisture with extremely low temperatures.

How does irradiation control microbial growth?

A heat-sensitive liquid in a laboratory has been contaminated with E. coli bacteria. Which form(s) of microbial growth control could you use to remove this E. coli population from the liquid?

How does high pressure processing (HPP) control microbial populations?

