Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Dry Heat
Moist Heat
Moist Heat:Pasteurization
Pasteurization is what type of microbial control method?
Low Temperatures
Desiccation
How does desiccation control microbial growth?
Lyophilization
Filtration
High Pressure Processing
Irradiation
This method of physical microbial control combines the removal of all moisture with extremely low temperatures.
How does irradiation control microbial growth?
A heat-sensitive liquid in a laboratory has been contaminated with E. coli bacteria. Which form(s) of microbial growth control could you use to remove this E. coli population from the liquid?
How does high pressure processing (HPP) control microbial populations?