Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Microbiology flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
784 Decks
- The Human Microbiome quiz #121. Principles of Disease10 Terms
- The Human Microbiome definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Characteristics of Infectious Disease quiz #121. Principles of Disease11 Terms
- Characteristics of Infectious Disease definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Stages of Infectious Disease Progression definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Stages of Infectious Disease Progression quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Koch's Postulates quiz #121. Principles of Disease9 Terms
- Koch's Postulates definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Molecular Koch's Postulates definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms