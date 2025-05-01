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- Molecular Koch's Postulates quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Bacterial Pathogenesis definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Bacterial Pathogenesis quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins quiz #121. Principles of Disease10 Terms
- Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins definitions21. Principles of Disease13 Terms
- Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms