Why is innate immunity considered a generalized defense?
Which of the following shows a correct chronological order of events in inflammation?
a. Neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment, vascular changes, resolution
b. Vascular changes, resolution, neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment
c. Vascular changes, macrophage recruitment, neutrophil recruitment, resolution
d. Vascular changes, macrophage recruitment, resolution, neutrophil recruitment
e. Vascular changes, neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment, resolution
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Key Concepts
Vascular Changes in Inflammation
Neutrophil and Macrophage Recruitment
Resolution of Inflammation
All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:
a. tears.
b. lysozyme.
c. several corneal epithelial layers.
d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.
e. lactoferrin.
Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.
a. Water
b. Lysozyme
c. Antimicrobial peptides
d. Neutrophils
Select all the false statements about fever.
a. It is generated by pyrogens
b. It is an innate immune defense
c. It is accompanied by a decrease in metabolism
d. It can be reduced by anti-inflammatory drugs
e. It can accompany inflammation
Which of the following is false regarding histamine?
a. Histamine is a vasodilator
b. Histamine increases vascular permeability
c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor
d. Histamine is a pyrogen
e. Histamine is released by leukocytes
Which of the following are formed elements of the blood? Select all that apply.
a. Platelet
b. Leukocyte
c. Plasma
d. Erythrocyte
e. Complement proteins