Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
How does an antibody neutralize a virus?
a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell
b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell
c. By degrading the capsid
d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope
e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result?
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines