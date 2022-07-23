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Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular MethodProblem 1
Chapter 14, Problem 1

The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of vaccines listed in the options. Whole inactivated vaccines contain virus particles that have been killed, while whole live attenuated vaccines contain weakened but live viruses.
Step 2: Recognize that recombinant subunit vaccines are made by engineering specific proteins (antigens) from the pathogen, rather than using the whole virus.
Step 3: Recall that mRNA vaccines use messenger RNA to instruct cells to produce a viral protein internally, which then triggers an immune response.
Step 4: Vector vaccines use a harmless virus to deliver genetic material from the pathogen into the body to stimulate immunity.
Step 5: Since the HPV vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various HPV strains, it fits the description of a recombinant subunit vaccine, which uses specific protein components rather than whole viruses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vaccine Types

Vaccines are classified based on their composition and how they stimulate immunity. Whole inactivated vaccines contain killed pathogens, live attenuated vaccines use weakened live organisms, subunit vaccines include specific protein parts, mRNA vaccines deliver genetic instructions, and vector vaccines use harmless viruses to deliver antigens.
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Recombinant Subunit Vaccines

Recombinant subunit vaccines are made by genetically engineering specific proteins from a pathogen, such as surface proteins, to trigger an immune response without using the whole organism. This approach is safe and focuses immunity on key antigens, as seen in the HPV vaccine.
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Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Composition

The HPV vaccine contains virus-like particles made from surface proteins of multiple HPV strains, produced through recombinant DNA technology. These particles mimic the virus structure but lack viral DNA, making the vaccine a recombinant subunit type that induces immunity without infection risk.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?

a. An mRNA vaccine

b. A whole inactivated vaccine

c. A toxoid vaccine

d. A conjugate vaccine

e. A live attenuated vaccine

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Textbook Question

How does an antibody neutralize a virus?

a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell

b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell

c. By degrading the capsid

d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope

e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host

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Textbook Question

If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result?

a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations

b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations

c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines

d. A decrease in herd immunity

e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines

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