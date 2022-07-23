What was the purpose of the practice of variolation?
How does an antibody neutralize a virus?
a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell
b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell
c. By degrading the capsid
d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope
e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host
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Key Concepts
Antibody Neutralization Mechanism
Virus-Host Cell Interaction
Viral Structure and Infection Process
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result?
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines
What caused thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom to stop vaccinating their children after 1998?
The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine
A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:
a. Antibodies to the fetus in urine
b. Antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine
c. An antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine
d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine
e. The presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine