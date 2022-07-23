Assume a bacterium makes beta-lactamase. Could you still use a glycopeptide drug to treat an infection caused by this bacterium? Explain your reasoning.
Acquired antibiotic resistance can include all of the following except:
a. Altering an enzyme that a given drug may target
b. Making endospores
c. Altering a point of entry for a drug
d. Making enzymes that inactivate a drug
e. Increasing the number of efflux pumps that are active in a cell
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Key Concepts
Mechanisms of Acquired Antibiotic Resistance
Role of Endospores in Bacterial Survival
Efflux Pumps and Drug Entry Alterations
Mark the following as true or false, and then correct the false statements so they are true.
a. Human cells make drug efflux pumps.
b. The minimum bactericidal concentration is the minimum concentration of the drug that kills at least 50 percent of the bacteria present.
c. The E-test can reveal if a drug is bactericidal or bacteriostatic.
d. A drug that is bactericidal at one dose may be bacteriostatic at another dose.
e. The antifolate combination therapy trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole may be used to treat protozoan infections.
Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?
Choose the false statement(s). Select all that apply.
a. Antifungal drugs may target cholesterol in fungal cell membranes.
b. Azole and polyene drugs promote cell lysis by impacting fungal cell plasma membranes.
c. Echinocandin drugs inhibit fungal cell wall synthesis.
d. Antifungal drugs may target DNA replication.
e. Antifungal drugs may target protein synthesis.
If a gene encoding a bacterial transpeptidase enzyme undergoes mutation, which of the following antimicrobials may no longer be effective against the mutated bacterium?
a. Macrolides
b. Polypeptide drugs
c. Tetracyclines
d. Penicillins
e. Quinolones
Assume a clinical sample yields a strain of S. aureus containing a plasmid that encodes two antimicrobial-resistance genes. How did the bacterium most likely acquire these new resistance genes?
a. The strain was intrinsically resistant.
b. The strain obtained the genes through horizontal gene transfer.
c. The strain acquired the genes by a random mutation.
d. The strain picked up the genes by an efflux pump.
e. The strain acquired the genes through cell division events.