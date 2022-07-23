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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 20
Chapter 17, Problem 20

Concept Mapping:
Using the following terms, create a concept map to organize and review microbial diseases of the eyes.


- Acanthamoeba
- Adenoviruses
- Aspergillus
- Candida
- Chlamydia trachomatis
- Flies, fomites, fingers
- Fusarium
- Haemophilus influenzae
- Herpes simplex 1 virus
- Keratitis
- Moraxella
- River blindness
- Scarring of eyelid
- Staphylococcus species
- Streptococcus species
- Turning of lashes and further scarring

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the main categories related to microbial diseases of the eyes. These typically include types of pathogens (such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa), modes of transmission, clinical manifestations, and complications.
Step 2: Group the given terms into these categories. For example, classify Acanthamoeba, Aspergillus, Candida, and Fusarium as causative agents under protozoa and fungi; Chlamydia trachomatis, Haemophilus influenzae, Moraxella, Staphylococcus, and Streptococcus as bacterial pathogens; Adenoviruses and Herpes simplex 1 virus as viral agents.
Step 3: Connect the modes of transmission such as 'Flies, fomites, fingers' to the relevant pathogens or diseases they help spread. For example, flies and fomites can transmit Chlamydia trachomatis leading to trachoma, which causes scarring of the eyelid and turning of lashes.
Step 4: Link clinical conditions like 'Keratitis' and 'River blindness' to their causative agents. For instance, keratitis can be caused by Acanthamoeba, fungi like Fusarium and Aspergillus, or viruses such as Herpes simplex 1 virus. River blindness is caused by a parasitic worm but is related here as a disease causing eye damage and scarring.
Step 5: Finally, illustrate the complications such as 'Scarring of eyelid' and 'Turning of lashes and further scarring' as outcomes of chronic infections like trachoma caused by Chlamydia trachomatis. This completes the concept map by showing relationships between pathogens, transmission, diseases, and complications.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Agents Causing Eye Infections

Various microorganisms such as bacteria (e.g., Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Haemophilus influenzae), fungi (e.g., Aspergillus, Candida, Fusarium), protozoa (e.g., Acanthamoeba), and viruses (e.g., Adenoviruses, Herpes simplex 1) can infect the eye. Understanding their characteristics helps identify the type of infection and appropriate treatment.
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Prions

Modes of Transmission and Risk Factors

Eye infections can spread through direct contact with contaminated fingers, fomites (inanimate objects), or vectors like flies. Recognizing these transmission routes is essential for prevention and controlling outbreaks of microbial eye diseases.
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Growth Factors

Clinical Manifestations and Complications of Eye Infections

Symptoms such as keratitis (corneal inflammation), scarring of the eyelid, turning of lashes, and conditions like river blindness reflect the impact of infections. Understanding these signs aids in diagnosis and highlights the potential for long-term damage if untreated.
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Productive vs. Latent State Infections
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e. the raised red rash usually begins on the trunk and spreads from there.

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b. Gram-negative diplococci, catalase positive, and coagulase negative

c. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase negative, and coagulase positive

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e. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, and coagulase positive

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