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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 17
Chapter 17, Problem 17

Your patient is reminiscing about her childhood diseases while reviewing her medical history. She claims she had a really bad case of rubella (German measles) when she was a child and that she was very sick. You think she is confusing it with rubeola (measles) because:
a. measles can cause congenital rubella syndrome.
b. German measles causes a mild rash and is not likely to make a patient very sick.
c. the largest concern is for secondary infections like pneumonia.
d. she didn’t mention Koplik’s spots in the mouth or raised lesions.
e. the raised red rash usually begins on the trunk and spreads from there.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between rubella (German measles) and rubeola (measles). Rubella generally causes a milder illness with a less severe rash and fewer complications, while rubeola tends to cause a more severe illness with characteristic symptoms.
Step 2: Recognize that rubella typically causes a mild rash and is less likely to make a patient very sick, which aligns with option (b). This helps differentiate it from rubeola, which often causes more severe symptoms.
Step 3: Note that rubeola (measles) is associated with Koplik's spots—small white lesions inside the mouth—and a raised red rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward, which is not typical for rubella. This relates to options (d) and (e).
Step 4: Understand that congenital rubella syndrome is caused by rubella, not measles, so option (a) is incorrect in this context.
Step 5: Consider that secondary infections like pneumonia are a concern with measles (rubeola), but the main point here is the severity and characteristic symptoms that distinguish the two diseases, supporting the idea that the patient likely had measles rather than rubella.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differences Between Rubella and Rubeola

Rubella (German measles) and rubeola (measles) are distinct viral infections with different clinical presentations. Rubella typically causes a mild rash and mild symptoms, while rubeola often results in more severe illness with high fever and characteristic signs like Koplik’s spots. Understanding these differences helps in accurate diagnosis and patient history interpretation.
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Clinical Features of Measles (Rubeola)

Measles is characterized by a high fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and Koplik’s spots—small white lesions inside the mouth. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward. These features distinguish measles from rubella and explain why measles can cause more severe illness.
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Congenital Rubella Syndrome and Its Significance

Congenital rubella syndrome occurs when a pregnant woman contracts rubella, leading to serious birth defects. Unlike measles, rubella’s main concern is its teratogenic effect rather than severe illness in children. This highlights why rubella is generally milder but critical in prenatal care.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A child comes into your clinic with impetigo. The lab cultures a sample for further analysis. If the sample is S. aureus, which lab results would you expect?

a. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase and coagulase positive

b. Gram-negative diplococci, catalase positive, and coagulase negative

c. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase negative, and coagulase positive

d. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase positive, and coagulase negative

e. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, and coagulase positive

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement about trachoma:

a. The causative agent is bacterial.

b. It is the leading cause of infectious blindness in the United States.

c. It is transmitted by unhygienic items, such as flies, fingers, and fomites.

d. Uncomplicated cases can be resolved with antibiotics.

e. Severe cases require surgery.

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Textbook Question

A frantic mother comes into your clinic because her two-year-old child has had a very high fever for two days now, with mild diarrhea and coldlike symptoms. As you consider the differential list, which is the most likely causative agent if the fever breaks and is replaced with a rash by tomorrow?

a. Human parvovirus B19

b. Hand, foot, and mouth disease

c. Roseola

d. Rubella

e. Measles

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Textbook Question

Your diabetic patient has a foot wound that has developed into serious necrosis and the recommended treatment has been sessions in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. You are explaining to him what has contributed to this condition, including the causative agent, which is:

a. Bacillus anthracis.

b. Clostridium perfringens.

c. Corynebacteria diphtheriae.

d. Streptococcus pyogenes.

e. Pseudomonas aeroginosa.

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Textbook Question

Concept Mapping:

Using the following terms, create a concept map to organize and review microbial diseases of the eyes.


- Acanthamoeba

- Adenoviruses

- Aspergillus

- Candida

- Chlamydia trachomatis

- Flies, fomites, fingers

- Fusarium

- Haemophilus influenzae

- Herpes simplex 1 virus

- Keratitis

- Moraxella

- River blindness

- Scarring of eyelid

- Staphylococcus species

- Streptococcus species

- Turning of lashes and further scarring

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Textbook Question

A 65-year-old patient calls the nursing hotline to ask about some painful blisters arranged in a band on one side of his waist. After hearing about the lesions, you ask him if he had chickenpox as a child. This is because you feel you are hearing about a case of:

a. candidiasis.

b. measles.

c. herpes.

d. shingles.

e. rubella.

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