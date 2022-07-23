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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 1
Chapter 17, Problem 1

Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?
a. Perspiration
b. Melanin
c. Sebum
d. Lysosomes
e. Antimicrobial peptides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of each option in skin defense. Skin defenses are mechanisms that protect the body from microbial invasion.
Step 2: Analyze 'Perspiration' (sweat). It helps flush microbes from the skin surface and contains antimicrobial substances, so it is a skin defense.
Step 3: Consider 'Melanin'. It is a pigment that protects against UV radiation but does not directly defend against microbes, so it is not typically classified as a skin defense.
Step 4: Look at 'Sebum'. This oily substance helps maintain skin moisture and has antimicrobial properties, making it a skin defense.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Lysosomes' and 'Antimicrobial peptides'. Lysosomes are enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls and are present in secretions like sweat and tears, while antimicrobial peptides directly kill microbes; both are skin defenses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skin as a Physical and Chemical Barrier

The skin acts as the body's first line of defense by providing a physical barrier that prevents pathogen entry. It also produces chemical substances like sebum and perspiration that inhibit microbial growth, maintaining skin integrity and protecting against infections.
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Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

Role of Melanin

Melanin is a pigment responsible for skin color and protection against ultraviolet radiation. While it protects skin cells from UV damage, melanin does not have a direct antimicrobial or defensive role against pathogens on the skin surface.
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Importance of Microorganisms

Antimicrobial Components of the Skin

The skin produces antimicrobial peptides and enzymes like lysozyme that destroy or inhibit microbes. Perspiration contains lysozyme and other antimicrobial substances, while sebum creates an acidic environment unfavorable to many pathogens.
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Antimicrobial Peptides
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?

a. Herpes simplex 1 virus

b. Streptococcus pyogenes

c, Measles virus

d. Varicella-zoster virus

e. Papilloma virus

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Textbook Question

Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?

a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne

b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo

c. Papule rash – wart

d. Maculopapular rash – measles

e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about HSV-1:

a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.

b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.

c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.

d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.

e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.

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