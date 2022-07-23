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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 14
Chapter 17, Problem 14

Select the false statement about trachoma:
a. The causative agent is bacterial.
b. It is the leading cause of infectious blindness in the United States.
c. It is transmitted by unhygienic items, such as flies, fingers, and fomites.
d. Uncomplicated cases can be resolved with antibiotics.
e. Severe cases require surgery.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the disease trachoma. Trachoma is a chronic infectious eye disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, which makes statement (a) true.
Step 2: Review the epidemiology of trachoma. It is the leading cause of infectious blindness worldwide, especially in developing countries, but not in the United States, which makes statement (b) suspicious or false.
Step 3: Consider the modes of transmission. Trachoma spreads through contact with eye discharge via flies, fingers, and fomites (contaminated objects), so statement (c) is true.
Step 4: Evaluate treatment options. Uncomplicated trachoma cases can be treated effectively with antibiotics, confirming statement (d) as true.
Step 5: Recognize the management of severe cases. Advanced trachoma can cause eyelid deformities requiring surgical intervention, so statement (e) is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Etiology of Trachoma

Trachoma is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, making it a bacterial infection. Understanding the causative agent is essential for diagnosis and treatment, as antibiotics target bacteria specifically.

Epidemiology and Transmission of Trachoma

Trachoma is primarily transmitted through contact with infected secretions via flies, fingers, and fomites, especially in areas with poor hygiene. It is a major cause of infectious blindness worldwide but is rare in developed countries like the United States.
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Clinical Management of Trachoma

Uncomplicated trachoma cases can be treated effectively with antibiotics to eliminate infection. However, severe or chronic cases may cause eyelid scarring and require surgical intervention to prevent blindness.
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Your patient is reminiscing about her childhood diseases while reviewing her medical history. She claims she had a really bad case of rubella (German measles) when she was a child and that she was very sick. You think she is confusing it with rubeola (measles) because:

a. measles can cause congenital rubella syndrome.

b. German measles causes a mild rash and is not likely to make a patient very sick.

c. the largest concern is for secondary infections like pneumonia.

d. she didn’t mention Koplik’s spots in the mouth or raised lesions.

e. the raised red rash usually begins on the trunk and spreads from there.

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Conjunctivitis is caused by the following agent types (select ALL that apply):

a. bacteria.

b. viruses.

c. protozoa.

d. fungi.

e. helminths.

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Acanthamoeba protozoa species are associated with:

a. keratitis.

b. conjunctivitis.

c. river blindness.

d. trachoma.

e. all of the above.

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A frantic mother comes into your clinic because her two-year-old child has had a very high fever for two days now, with mild diarrhea and coldlike symptoms. As you consider the differential list, which is the most likely causative agent if the fever breaks and is replaced with a rash by tomorrow?

a. Human parvovirus B19

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c. Roseola

d. Rubella

e. Measles

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Your diabetic patient has a foot wound that has developed into serious necrosis and the recommended treatment has been sessions in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. You are explaining to him what has contributed to this condition, including the causative agent, which is:

a. Bacillus anthracis.

b. Clostridium perfringens.

c. Corynebacteria diphtheriae.

d. Streptococcus pyogenes.

e. Pseudomonas aeroginosa.

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Which best describes conjunctivitis (select ALL that apply)?

a. Itchy eyes

b. Scarred cornea

c. Red eyes

d. Inverted eyelashes

e. Scarred conjunctiva

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