Conjunctivitis is caused by the following agent types (select ALL that apply):
a. bacteria.
b. viruses.
c. protozoa.
d. fungi.
e. helminths.
Conjunctivitis is caused by the following agent types (select ALL that apply):
a. bacteria.
b. viruses.
c. protozoa.
d. fungi.
e. helminths.
Select the false statement about trachoma:
a. The causative agent is bacterial.
b. It is the leading cause of infectious blindness in the United States.
c. It is transmitted by unhygienic items, such as flies, fingers, and fomites.
d. Uncomplicated cases can be resolved with antibiotics.
e. Severe cases require surgery.
Select the false statement about cutaneous candidiasis:
a. The most common causative species is Candida albicans.
b. Candida albicans can be part of normal microbiota.
c. Usage of antibiotics can increase the chance of cutaneous candidiasis.
d. Changes in pH can permit overgrowth.
e. The causative agents are naturally found as mold filaments.
A frantic mother comes into your clinic because her two-year-old child has had a very high fever for two days now, with mild diarrhea and coldlike symptoms. As you consider the differential list, which is the most likely causative agent if the fever breaks and is replaced with a rash by tomorrow?
a. Human parvovirus B19
b. Hand, foot, and mouth disease
c. Roseola
d. Rubella
e. Measles
Your diabetic patient has a foot wound that has developed into serious necrosis and the recommended treatment has been sessions in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. You are explaining to him what has contributed to this condition, including the causative agent, which is:
a. Bacillus anthracis.
b. Clostridium perfringens.
c. Corynebacteria diphtheriae.
d. Streptococcus pyogenes.
e. Pseudomonas aeroginosa.
Which best describes conjunctivitis (select ALL that apply)?
a. Itchy eyes
b. Scarred cornea
c. Red eyes
d. Inverted eyelashes
e. Scarred conjunctiva