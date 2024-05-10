A patient under one year old is vomiting, drowsy, floppy (flaccid), and unresponsive. Both infant botulism and infant meningitis caused by other bacteria are suspected. Which piece of information would best help narrow down the possible diagnosis? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. The child has spent almost no time outside the home.

b. The child is being breast-fed.

c. The child was born one month ago.

d. The child has a very high fever.