CSF glucose levels are often assessed to differentiate between bacterial and viral meningitis. This is because
a. bacteria cells use glucose and lower the overall concentration in the CSF.
b. viral meningitis causes inflammation that blocks glucose transport into the CSF.
c. viral infection of the meninges causes cell lysis, releasing glucose into the CSF.
d. None of the above.
