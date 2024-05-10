21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Tetanospasmin and botulinum toxins affect muscles by
a. blocking the action potential traveling from the CNS to the PNS.
b. allowing the bacteria to enter neurons.
c. blocking the relaxation or contraction of the muscles.
d. damaging the axon itself.
