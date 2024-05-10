21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 18.11a
An HIV/AIDS patient is presenting with flulike symptoms, headache, fever, and disorientation. The MOST important piece of information a nurse must obtain for the patient is his or her (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. travel history, in and outside the United States.
b. diet for the last 3 days.
c. exposure to lakes or streams.
d. exposure to bats.
