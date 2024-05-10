21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 18.3a
A patient’s lab data report has come back with a positive ELISA for pneumococcal C polysaccharide from CSF samples. The MOST appropriate next step for a health professional to recommend is to (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. culture from the CSF sample to test for antibiotic resistance.
b. administer tetracycline.
c. administer cephalosporin.
d. wait for RT-PCR confirmation before antibiotic treatment.
