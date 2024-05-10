A patient’s lab data report has come back with a positive ELISA for pneumococcal C polysaccharide from CSF samples. The MOST appropriate next step for a health professional to recommend is to (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. culture from the CSF sample to test for antibiotic resistance.

b. administer tetracycline.

c. administer cephalosporin.

d. wait for RT-PCR confirmation before antibiotic treatment.